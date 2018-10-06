



Large turn out of delegates and heavy presence of security personnel characterised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention holding in Port Harcourt, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The venue of the convention, Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium was agog as delegates trooped peacefully into the pavilions earmarked for their respective states, but accreditation of delegates was yet to commence as at 9.55 a.m.

At Sokoto pavilion, one of the delegates, Alhaji Kure Aminu said he and his colleagues were ready for the convention.

Delegates from Imo, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states said they would vote for strong candidate that would win the 2019 general elections.

Mr Ude Obuzo from Enugu expressed optimism that the convention would produce a qualified candidate to represent PDP in 2019 Presidential election.

Heavy security operatives: the Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) among others were on ground to ensure smooth exercise.

Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) were also on ground to control movement of vehicles.

At least, 13 aspirants are jostling for party ticket for Presidential election in 2019.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe state; Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso; Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi and Jonah Jang are among the contestants.