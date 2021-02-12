



Former NBA star, Lamar Odom, has claimed that his former fiancée, Sabrina Parr, slept with his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Lamar let the cat out of the bag during a chat with media personality, Wendy Williams.

“There were some things that kind of made me look at her out of the corner of my eye. Like when she told me that she had slept with my ex-wife’s significant other,” he said.

When the host inquired further to ascertain who he was speaking about, Lamar responded, “Come on Wendy you could put that together. I don’t say names if I don’t have to.”





Wendy further asked again if it was Tristan Thompson, Khloe‘s current partner, Odom simply raised his eyebrows without saying a word.

Odom and Parr have been in an off and on relationship.

Parr had taken to her Instagram account to disclose that her engagement to Odom was over last year.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr wrote on her Instagram Story. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Odom was previously married to Kardashian but the marriage crashed after four years due to Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity.