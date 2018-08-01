Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says Senate President Bukola Saraki slowed down the progress of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mohammed said this on Wednesday while briefing state house correspondents after the weekly federal executive council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja.

On Tuesday, the senate president and Abdulfatah Ahmed, governor of Kwara state, defected from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mohammed, who is also from Kwara, said Saraki behaved like a member of the opposition party while in APC.

He said the party stands to lose nothing with his defection but would rather heave a sigh of relief.

“If Senate President Bukola Saraki were not a member of the APC, the party and the government it leads could not have suffered more than they had already done, with regards to the delay in passing the budget, approving key appointments and so on,” he said.

“In other words, Saraki has behaved all along as a member of the opposition, deliberately slowing down the progress of the APC-led federal government.

“It is therefore neither a surprise nor a blow that he has defected. Perhaps, the only surprise is that when he eventually defected, it was a mere whimper!

“If we didn’t gain by having our member as Senate President, we stand to lose nothing by losing him.”