



The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, on Saturday said there was no report of intimidation or harassment of voters by security operatives in his Oro Ward 2 Polling Unit 006 in Kwara.

The minister stated this while addressing newsmen after casting his ballot in Saturday’s governorship and State House of Assembly elections at his home town, Oro, in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 35 candidates are contesting for the Kwara governorship seat, while 338 candidates from 19 political parties are vying for the 24 seats in the state House of Assembly.

“I did not see or hear of any intimidation or harassment of people by the security operatives where I voted and I have not received any report of such from anywhere.

“On the contrary, the report I got from some areas was that there was even no sufficient security personnel, but those who said that might be expecting security men with guns around voting areas.

“You can see that here in my polling unit, there are no security personnel harassing people. In fact, I have not even seen any of them with gun.

‘‘I do not think that the military are deployed to harass but to see to the smooth running of the polls, except for people that have skeletons in their cupboards,’’ he said.

Mohammed said the turnout of voters in his unit was impressive, adding that he was satisfied with the process so far.

He reiterated his advice to voters to be vigilant and ensure that their votes were counted and collated accurately.

Chief Jacob Aransiola, the Balogun of Oro town who also came out to cast his vote, corroborated the minister that the exercise was peaceful.

“The exercise has been going on smoothly and we do not envisage any problem here because Oro people are very peaceful.

“We have appealed to the people to be law abiding, cast their vote peacefully and allow the process to end in peace,’’ he said.

Speaking in the same vein, a party chairman in the ward, Mr Joseph Ibitoye, said voting was free and fair in the entire 13 polling units comprising Oro Ward 2.

Mrs Kemi Olaseinde, a domestic election observer, representing Better Community Life Initiative at the polling unit, said the exercise was smooth and peaceful.

“We have not observed any hitch or infraction. The turnout of voters is impressive and the security is adequate without any breach,’’ she said.