The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the federal government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) intend to obtain an interim court order to declare the Senate President seat vacant.

Following the defection of Bukola Saraki from APC to PDP, the ruling party had called on him to step down as leader of the upper legislative chamber.

In a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP national publicity secretary, said the party has credible information that “some cabals in the presidency and APC had perfected a plan to institute a lawsuit to challenge the validity of Saraki’s seat with the sole aim of securing a fraudulent injunction to force him out of office pending the determination of the substantive suit”.

“While we trust that the Chief Justice of Nigeria will protect the sanctity of our judiciary especially at this trying time in our national history, we call on the institution of the judiciary at all levels to immune itself from being used by enemies of our democracy as no house falls leaving its roof standing,” the statement read.

“This desperation by despotic forces to forcefully and illegally take control of the senate, the highest symbol of our democratic order, is nothing short of civilianised coup which must be resisted by all.

“The judiciary must therefore ensure that it is not intimidated or ensnared to be party to a desperate bid to destabilise our nation.”

Reacting to the allegations, Lai Mohammed, minister of information, said the PDP resorted to making allegations without proof because the party has run out of ideas.

“Few days back, the PDP claimed that there were plans to invade the senate and sack Saraki. Today, they said we are planning to use the court to sack Saraki. Nigerians are tired of all these false allegations,” Mohammed said.

“The PDP is reckless and desperate. They are afraid of their own shadows. They are so troubled and have gone out of ideas and make allegations without proofs.

“This is a government that believes in the rule of law. These constant falsehoods are a threat to the peace and security of this country.”