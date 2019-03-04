



Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has boasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections in Kwara with higher margin than the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

The minister, who is the leader of APC in the state, said this on Monday after a meeting with the party leaders from the 16 local government areas in the state.

He said the meeting reviewed the past elections and strategised on how to garner more votes in the Saturday’s governorship and state assembly polls.

Mohammed told voters in the state to ignore the threat by the opposition to disrupt the Saturday’s poll, assuring them that the government would provide adequate security to protect them.

He said he got the information that the opposition was planning to unleash political thugs to attack and intimidate voters during the Saturday’s polls.

“We have been hearing a lot of things that they have imported a lot of thugs to Kwara to disrupt the Saturday’s elections.

“If anyone does so, he or she will be risking his or her life.

“We are appealing to our people that the Federal Government is going to provide adequate security for all,” he said.

The APC won the Presidential, all the three senatorial and six House of Representatives seats in Kwara in the Feb. 23 elections.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, lost his bid for re-election into the Senate from Kwara Central on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Saraki lost to Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress, in the senatorial election.

Oloriegbe polled 123,808 votes to defeat the Saraki, who scored 68,994 votes in the four local governments of Kwara Central Senatorial District.