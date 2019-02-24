



The Information and Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described this year’s general elections as historic.

Mohammed spoke with newsmen in Oro, Irepodun local government area of Kwara State, shortly after casting his vote at Unit 006, Oro Ward 2.

He added: “It has been largely peaceful here. The observation raised here is that there was a certain polling unit in Oro ward 2, in particular, where the card readers were not functioning. We have reported it to the authorities. In most areas, there was disparity in materials for the Presidential and National Assembly elections, we have also brought this to the notice of the authorities.

“Concerning reports from other areas, there was a mix-up in Asa local government where materials meant for Wobi were taken to Owode. We have also reported this.

“We have also noticed that there is no adequate police presence in Ajase-Ipo and Agbeola. The authorities have also been alerted.

“Judging from the turnout at this polling unit, the authorities’ election has been impressive.”

On the performance of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Alhaji Mohammed said, “It is always very difficult to pronounce any verdict until after the counting and announcement of results. You can only make observations and judgment about your own unit.

“So far, where I cast my vote, the card readers were working perfectly. There was orderliness and I could see the passion in the electorate. I think they have put the disappointment of last week behind them.

“The rest depends on the umpire, which is INEC. The electorates have done their own part. They want their votes to count and they want their votes to be counted.”