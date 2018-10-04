



A Lagos West Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Kayode Opeifa, on Thursday said that the interest of the party was uppermost to him.

Opeifa, the Executive Secretary for Transportation, FCT Abuja, said this in a statement entitled: “Recall my statement yesterday with regards to the Purported List of Aspirants for today’s APC Primaries,” which he signed.

The aspirant, who had reacted to the outcome of the APC screening committee that did not clear him, said that the party’s supremacy was greater than his interest.

According to him, he provided the committee with all that was required and received high commendation from the panel to be cleared.

Opeifa, a former Lagos Transport Commissioner, appealed to his teeming supporters to remain calm.

“Based on information available at the APC official website on the list of aspirants for today’s Senatorial Primaries and information gathered from reliable sources, I, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, urge my supporters to abide by the supremacy of the party.

“The issues of basis and justification will be addressed by the party after the primaries. The interest of the party is uppermost at this moment,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that apart from Opeifa, another Lagos East Senatorial aspirant, Mr. Bayo Osinowo, was not cleared by the APC screening committee.

Party faithful are still waiting at the Ward D, Orile-Agege in Agege Local Government, where Opeifa will vote at the Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries.