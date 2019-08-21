<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

FULL LIST OF COMMISSIONERS AND SPECIAL ADVISERS APPOINTED BY GOVERNOR BABAJIDE SANWO-OLU OF LAGOS

COMMISSIONERS:

Mr. Rabiu Olowo Onaolapo (Finance)

Mr. Tunji Bello (Water Resources and Environment)

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo (Education)

Prof. Akin Abayomi (Health)

Dr. Idris Salako (Physical Planning and Urban Development)

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso (Information and Strategy)

Mrs. Bolaji Dada (Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation)

Mr. Lere Odusote (Energy and Natural Resources)

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde (Transportation)

Mr. Gbolahan Lawal (Agriculture)

Moruf Akinderu Fatai (Housing)

Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) (Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice)

Mr. Hakeem Fahm (Science and Technology)

Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle (Establishment, Training and Pension)

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye (Works and Infrastructure)

Mr. Segun Dawodu (Youth and Social Development)

Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf (Home Affairs)

Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke (Local Government and Community Affairs)

Mrs. Lola Akande (Commerce and Industry)

Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu (Tourism Arts and Culture)

Mr. Sam Egube (Economy Planning and Budget)

Dr. Wale Ahmed (Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations)

SPECIAL ADVISERS:

Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya (Special Adviser on Agriculture)

Princess Aderemi Adebowale (Special Adviser on Civic Engagement)

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo (Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs)

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka (Special Adviser on Housing)

Joe Igbokwe (Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources)

Olatunbosun Alake (Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology)

Arc. Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi (Special Adviser on Urban Development)

Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi (Special Adviser on Central Business Districts)

Bonu Solomon Saanu (Special Adviser on Arts and Culture)

Oluwatoyin Fayinka (Special Adviser on Transportation)

Oladele Ajayi (Special Adviser on Commerce and Industry)

Tokunbo Wahab (Special Adviser on Education)

Solape Hammond (Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals)

================================

Governor Sanwo-Olu inaugurated the 35 cabinet officials on Tuesday, August 20.

The event, held at Adeyemi Bero Hall of the Lagos State Secretariat, was witnessed by the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from all Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos.

Also at the event included the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, his deputy, Gboyega Soyannwo, and Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

At exactly 12:18pm, Yemisi Ogunlola of the Ministry of Justice administered the oath on the appointees, signaling the official take-off of their tenure.

The Lagos cabinet, Mr. Sanwo-Olu observed, was unique in leadership qualities and gender diversity, adding that its members were selected through a rigorous process based on their track records in service delivery in their respective fields.

The Governor charged them to bring their years of leadership and administrative experience to bear in handling affairs of the state, stressing that the people of Lagos could not wait any longer to benefit from his administration’s programmes.

He said: “It is with pride that I congratulate the new Commissioners and Special Advisers on your well-deserved appointments. It is a testament to your capacity, your accomplishments and your track record of hard work, commitment, dedication and professionalism in your private and public endeavours.

“Today, all of you are inducted into a singular administration, unique in its diversity – both of heritage and of creed – made up of technical and politically skilled men and women who understand the challenges of our State, grasp the grand vision of our administration, and are sensitive to the yearnings of our citizens, whom we must ultimately serve.”

Sanwo-Olu said the ultimate goal of his administration was to ensure Lagos remained the top destination for business, work and living in Africa, reiterating his government’s commitment to build on the foundation laid by his predecessors through Lagos Development Blueprint initiated by the government of APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Governor charged the appointees on innovation, commitment and exemplary leadership in the assigned roles, while also advising them to be prepared for the challenges ahead and be ready to pay any price for the development of Lagos.

He said: “Great opportunities for employment and wealth creation can only be realised sustainably if we are able to enhance governance with creativity, innovation and technology, while embracing collaboration with the private sector and continual dialogue and partnership with all relevant stakeholders.

“This is the task we have been called upon to undertake in the next four years on behalf of our people who are relying on us to support their dreams and aspirations. I charge you all to show commitment, diligence and exemplary leadership as the necessary virtues needed to achieve the greatness we desire for our State and to deliver the prosperity our people deserve.”

The Secretary to the State Government, Folashade Jaji, described the event as “a major milestone” in the history of political development in Lagos.

She said the choice of the cabinet appointees was a testimony to the determination of the Sanwo-Olu administration to tackle the challenges facing the state and build a prosperous society.

She presented the cabinet members to the public and urged them to keep their focus on service delivery.

Giving a vote of assurance on behalf of the cabinet members, the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Tunji Bello, said the team would foster unity of purpose and dedication to enable the Governor realise his vision.