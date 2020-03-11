<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has said that the removal of two principal officers and the suspension of two others was a measure to ensure that the legislature remains strengthened and its sanctity maintained.

Obasa who stated this in a statement from his media office on Wednesday, explained that the legislature must remain strong at all times, especially in relation to Nigeria’s democracy because it is often the hardest hit where issues in the democratic journey pop up.

“This is why during plenary on Monday, March 9, I made this proclamation: ‘The parliament is a heartbeat of every democratic system, its sanctity, integrity and positive reputation should be guided and protected, hence discipline is a key and where it’s lacking, the hope of the people fizzle.”

According to the Speaker, instilling discipline among members of the state’s House of Assembly does not equate with friction in any form between him and members of the party.

To further prove that the House of Assembly is united, Obasa said 33 members of the House sat at plenary on Tuesday with the newly elected principal officers including the deputy leader carrying out their tasks as expected.





While denying any rift between himself and some top chieftains in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Speaker insisted that the political empire of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the APC, in Lagos remains intact and strong.

Obasa stressed that Tinubu has gone through a lot building the APC in Lagos and Nigeria adding that nobody in his right senses would do anything to be a clog in the wheel of the party’s progress.

“Tinubu remains everything to the continued success of the party he built from scratch and nurtured up to this moment.

“It is unarguable that his resilience, love for democracy, passion to see his foot-soldiers grow and belief in discipline cannot be measured,” he said.

He also denied any rancour between him and Bayo Osinowo, the Senator representing Lagos East, who he described as a friend and mentor and with whose support he had excelled in legislative activities.

Emphasising this cordial relationship, Obasa said he was with Oshinowo on Tuesday and that they both drove in his convoy.

“I was the one that dropped Senator Oshinowo off on his way to Abuja yesterday. If there was a rift between us, will that happen?” the Speaker asked.