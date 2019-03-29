<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mudashiru Obasa, the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has hailed the leadership qualities of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing him as the greatest politician of the present generation.

Obasa said this while rejoicing with Tinubu on his 67th birthday celebration. The speaker’s message was contained in a statement released on Thursday by his chief press secretary, Musbau Rasak.

“Asiwaju is the greatest politician of this generation. His leadership qualities and ability to discover and nurture talents for the greater good of the public is uncommon and unrivaled among his peers,” Obasa said.

According to the Lagos Assembly speaker, “but for the special discovery talent of Asiwaju, great administrators like the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; former Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; former Lagos Governor, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Governor Akinwunmi Ambode; Messrs Wale Edun, Yemi Cardozo and Dele Alake among others would not have had the opportunity to show Nigerians and the world at large, the stuff they are made of”.

Obasa also praised the pioneering efforts of Tinubu for the creation of modern Lagos, which has become the role model for others to emulate in the country.

“He’s the architect of modern Lagos, laying the solid foundation on which successful governments continue to build on making the state the best among its peers in the country and the continent,” he said.

The Lagos Assembly speaker stated further that the APC national leader deserve all the accolades, best wishes and praises showered on him because he always stood for good governance anchored equity and fairness nurtured by justice and adherence to the rule of law.