



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winners of the two house of assembly constituencies in Agege area of Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the results were declared at the INEC office in Orile-Agege at about 9.00 a.m.

Prof. Olufemi Saibu, the Returning Officer for Agege Constituency 1, said that Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly and the APC candidate polled 17,434 votes to beat his closest rival, Tahid Muade of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 4, 743 votes.

“I Prof. Olufemi Saibu of the University of Lagos, hereby certify that I was the Returning Officer for the Agege state Constituency 1 election held on March 9, 2019.

“That Obasa Mudashiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” he said.

The returning officer said that a total number of 24,219 votes were cast in the election in Agege Constituency 1, with 1,374 rejected votes and 22, 845 valid votes.

Also, Mr Anthony Adebayo, an Associate Professor of the University of Lagos and the Returning Officer of Agege House of Assembly Constituency 2 declared Ogundimu Oluyinka of APC the winner.

He said that Ogundimu polled 19,489 votes, followed by Adebiyi Olanrewaju of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 3,479 votes.

“Ogundimu Oluyinka of the APC having satisfied the requirements of the law, has scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner and hereby returned elected,” he said.

Adebayo said that a total of 24,408 votes were cast with 784 votes rejected and 23,624 votes valid.