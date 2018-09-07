The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday said no fewer than 100 aspirants had picked up nomination forms to contest the state House of Assembly primary election in the last two days.

The Assistant Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Salami, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said the secretariat had been besieged by aspirants seeking the party’s tickets since the sale of forms commenced on Wednesday.

Salami said the Speaker of the Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and the Deputy Speaker, Sanni Eshinlokun, were some of the lawmakers who had picked nomination forms for re-election.

“Yes, aspirants have been coming to the secretariat to pick their forms since the exercise started yesterday.

“So far, more than 100 aspirants, including the Speaker of the House of Assembly and his Deputy, have picked up their forms.

“We are making the process as transparent as possible. It is an open thing and we are expecting more aspirants to come for their forms before the tentative deadline of Monday,” he said.

Salami said the party was committed to the ideals of internal democracy and would ensure candidates emerged through popular elections.