<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lagos State Government through the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA has shut 14 health facilities in the month of September for non-compliance with regulatory standards.

The Executive Secretary of HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this after an enforcement exercise carried out by the agency recently, stressed that the state government remained committed to putting a halt to the ugly trend of having unqualified personnel work in health facilities and will continue to insist that the environment for the dispensation of medical care should be suitable for the promotion and maintenance of good health.

Idowu stated that the government would not tolerate any form of illegal health practices in the state as health security is an integral part of public security which is the primary duty of the government. She stressed that the government will ensure that all health facilities in the state conform to best practices.

She urged all health facility operators to abide strictly by the standards of the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to avoid being sanctioned.

Idowu called on members of the public to continue to cooperate and support the State government in the fight against quackery and illegal operation of facilities by reporting those behind such acts to relevant government agencies to safeguard the health and the well-being of the citizenry.

She advised owners and operators of health facilities in the State to ensure they complete their registration with HEFAMAA, collect the agency’s logo and display them at a visible position in around their facilities where members of the public can see.

Idowi advised members of the public not only to be cautious but to desist from patronizing any health care provider that has not been certified as well as report any suspicious health care facility to HEFAMAA.

She enjoined the people to continue to have confidence in government’s ability to fulfill the mandate of accessible, affordable qualitative Healthcare.

“Lagos state is a responsible government and will not relent in its efforts of ensuring that the wellbeing of the people is upheld,” she said.