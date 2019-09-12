<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Moshood Oshun representing Lagos Mainland Constituency 2 in the Lagos State House of Assembly has appealed to his constituents to comply with all the environmental laws of the state, as a major way of addressing environmental issues in the state.

Oshun also urged the residents to embrace attitudinal change and join hands with the government in a renewed commitment to preserve the environment.

The lawmaker stated this while delivering a keynote address at a constituency stakeholders’ meeting with the theme “Environmental Challenges: Community Engagement to Facilitate Lasting Solution”, which was held simultaneously in all the 40 constituencies across the state.

According to Oshun, the House recently deliberated extensively at its plenary session of Tuesday 23rd July, 2019 on the increasing and threatening environmental issues in the state including flooding, drainage related matters and the need to proffer necessary solutions.

“We thereafter set up an ad hoc committee which has gone round the state on oversight of existing contracts in respect of our channels and drainages in the state.”

He disclosed that despite efforts being put in place to sensitise residents on the need to protect the environment, some still prefer to violate the environmental law and involve in actions capable of frustrating Government’s efforts and huge investment in the sector.

The lawmaker pointed out that the government in protecting the environment and improving healthy standards of residents has resulted in the re-organisation of Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to be proactive towards enforcing, regulating and ensuring improved waste management process.

“Efforts are also being made to ensure that primary, secondary and tertiary drains are maintained all year round. This will entail constant removal of refuse, vegetal growth and silt from drains for free flow of storm water all across the state.

“This edition of the stakeholders’ meeting is also to involve our various communities on how we can re-orientate ourselves on the need to properly handle our environmental challenges, how the communities can come up with suggestions and bring an end to the lingering threat of environmental challenges.

“This, we believe would be achieved through curbing the continued indiscriminate dumping of refuse on streets, drainages and major highways; enlightening constituents on the need to properly dispose their waste; and creating awareness on the hazardous impact of environmental challenges in the state,” Oshun added.

Stakeholders present at the meeting, however, took turn to make various suggestions on how to address some of the environmental issues affecting the state.