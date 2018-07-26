The Lagos State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party on Thursday called on the police to ensure due diligence to unmask and prosecute the real perpetrators of the killing of a chieftain of the party at its meeting in Eti-Osa.

The Deputy-Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Waliu Hassan made the call in a statement in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Chairman of the Apapa chapter of the party, Mr Adeniyi Aborishade, was shot dead when hoodlums invaded a meeting of the party in Eti-Osa on Saturday.

The Police had on Wednesday arraigned the Chairman of the party in the state, Mr Moshood Salvador and 10 other chieftains before a Yaba Magistrates Court in connection with the case.

They all pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of unlawful killing and criminal conspiracy.

The chief magistrate, Mr Oyetade Komolafe, however, ordered that Salvador and others be remanded in prison and adjourned the case till August 27 to await advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecution.

Hassan said while the party did not want to be seen as interfering with the work of police on the case, Salvador and others held were actually victims of the incident.

He said the executive members of the party were actually targets of the hoodlums who invaded the meeting where Aborishade was killed.

Hassan added Aborishade’s death was a loss to Salvador as Chairman and the party, saying holding him and others amounted to subjecting them to double-jeopardy.

“We hereby demand that those behind the killing of Aborishade must be unmasked and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Hassan said the party would co-operate with the police to ensure justice was done in the case.

He said the incident was a dark episode in the activities of the party in the state especially as Salvador had been preaching peace.

“We fervently hope that the Nigerian Police and other security agencies will speedily bring to justice not just the perpetrators but also the sponsors as well.

“While we would not be seen as preventing the police from carrying out its responsibility of investigation and prosecution, we want to put it on record that our Chairman, Alhaji Moshood Salvador, and leaders currently in detention are victims of the violence unleashed at Eti-Osa.

“As a result, holding them on criminal charges will amount to subjecting them to double-jeopardy,” he said.