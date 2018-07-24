Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, yesterday, called on the Inspector General of Police to conduct a thorough, unbiased and professional investigation into the death of the Apapa Local Government Area Chairman of the party, Mr. Adeniyi Borishade, and others who sustained several injuries.

Speaking during a press conference, the party secretary, Mr. Muiz Dosunmu, urged the IGP to direct the AIG Zone 2 to handle the investigation as our confidence in the Lagos State Police Command has eroded.

Dosunmu said: “We read, with dismay and total consternation, the statement issued by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Chike Otti, about the unfortunate and condemnable incident which led to the death of Honourable Adeniyi Aborishade, our Apapa LGA Chairman.

“CSP Chike Otti’s statement is biased, skewed, distorted and a deliberate rush to judgment without verifiable facts.

“The flawed statement gave the sickening impression that the PDP in Lagos State is some kind of a chaotic organization where factions are pitted against each other in constant unrest.

“This is not true. This is far from reality. What happened in Eti-Osa is a very disturbing incident where some sponsored murderous hoodlums intruded upon a peaceful assembly of PDP LGA Chairmen and party members.

“The thugs who are well known stormed the occasion with guns and all kinds of cudgels, shooting indiscriminately with the intention to maim and kill innocent members of our party who had assembled lawfully. It was in this murderous frenzy that Aborishade was brutally cut down while many others were variously injured.

“Our peace-loving members can also identify the sponsors and collaborators of the premeditated murder and mayhem inflicted on a legal and peaceful gathering.”

“It, however, befuddles the enlightened and reasonable mind when our members, who were victims, went to report the incident at the Ilasan Police Station but ironically ended up being detained and peremptorily accused as suspects.”

“This is dubious, unacceptable, illogical and apparently a twisted turn of justice.

The Lagos State Police Command appears to have rushed into an unreflective, tendentious, prejudicial conclusion. The Command has portrayed our party as if it is an undisciplined, chaotic ensemble. Of course, this is not true.”