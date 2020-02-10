<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus today led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to Lagos State High Court.

He appeared before the court in a suit challenging the special congress of the party which produced Mr. Deji Doherty as PDP Chairman in Lagos State.

Justice Taofikat Oyekan-Abdullahi of the State High Court had summoned Secondus, and Senator Ben Obi who chaired the Congress Committee to appear before it for contempt of the court.

The judge said that Secondus and Sen Obi should come and explain why they should not be committed to prison for defying his order stopping the congress and that the status quo be maintained.

The court had on 12th November, ordered that all parties should maintain peace, and status quo with regards to the special election being planned by the Party to elect new executives.





Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi expressed dismay that PDP in Lagos State proceeded to conduct the special election despite the knowledge of the case and pending application for interlocutory injunction.

But today, Secondus was accompanied to the court by a powerful team of members of the NWC where he defended the choice of Doherty as party’s chairman.

With Secondus in court were the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu; National Frinancial Secretary, Abdullahi MaiBasira, National Treasurer, Hon Adewale Aribisala; National Legal Adviser, Barrister Emmanuel Enoidem; National Vice Chairman (South/west), Dr Eddy Olafeso; National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The judge commended Secondus for appearing before the court and showing respect for the court process.