The Lagos State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday condoled with victims of Thursday’s Otedola Bridge tanker explosion in the state.

The condolence came as the state government on Monday gave an update on the death toll from the accident, saying 10 died at the scene and two in hospital, making 12.

Mr Moshood Salvador, Lagos PDP chairman, in a statement, described the explosion, in which several vehicles also got burnt, as not just a tragedy to the state, but also a national disaster.

Salvador prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and the speedy recovery of those injured in the inferno.

“We also pray that the Almighty God should comfort the families of the bereaved,” he said.

The state party chairman also described the killings in parts of the country as a sad development.

He expressed the chapter’s condolences to the victims, especially in Benue and Plateau, and advised against reprisal attacks.

“We advise against reprisal attacks as that is not what is needed to achieve peace.

“What we need is forgiveness and reconciliation and committing everything into the hands of God for lasting peace,” he said.

Salvador also condoled with victims of the Katsina rainstorm, and prayed God to give the victims succour.

He said that PDP in Lagos State had been repositioned and was poised for victory in 2019.

Salvador, however, said it was imperative for members to unite in order to take the party to greater heights.

He urged aggrieved members to reconcile with the main fold of the party in the interest of the party in the state.

The chairman urged members to mobilise residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) in order to vote in the 2019 elections.

On the forthcoming elections in Osun and Ekiti States, Salvador urged voters to vote right and protect their votes, saying he was optimistic of PDP’s victory in both states.