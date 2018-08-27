Moshood Salvador, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with “over 10,000 members” of the opposition party.

He announced his defection to journalists at his residence in the Surulere area of the state on Monday.

Salvador said he was no longer comfortable with “greedy leaders who are fond of telling lies and destabilising the party for their selfish interest”.

He has been having a running battle with Bode George, a prominent chieftain of the party in Lagos.

Salvador, a former member of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), was a member of the house of representatives between 1999 and 2003.

He became the state chairman of the party in November 2017.

Last month, Salvador was remanded in Kirikiri prisons following his arraignment at a Yaba chief magistrates’ court alongside 10 others on a two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful killing.

He was arrested in connection with the murder of Adeniyi Aborishade, PDP chairman of Apapa local government area.

Aborishade was murdered on July 21, during the PDP visitation meeting that held at Igbosuku Village, Eti-Osa LGA.

An Ikeja high court later dismissed the murder charge filed against Salvador but the experience worsened the crisis in Lagos PDP.