The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate for Lagos State House of Assembly, Ibeju Lekki Constituency, Tari Oba-Oliver, has rejected the result of the just concluded elections.

She vowed to challenge the outcome which saw Mojeed Fatai of the All Progressives Congress, APC, declared winner at the elections Petitions Tribunal.

Oliver, who addressed newsmen at the weekend said: “I reject the declaration of Hon Mojeed Fatai as the winner of that election on the grounds that the supplementary poll held on Saturday March 23, 2019 was marred by voter intimidation, vote-buying at polling station and sponsorship of multiple voting by same voters.

“There was even a skirmish involving an INEC official at one of the polling stations who boldly told our party agents who complained of the gross irregularities that they did not play their game well; and that the election was just a mere formality because the result of the election was already known.

“We have always been aware of the desperation of the APC over the years to hold on to power in all corners of Lagos State whether deservedly or not. But that desperation has never before been so openly displayed as it was on Saturday.

“The people of Ibeju Lekki Constituency I came out to vote with the intention to echo the tiredness of Lagos people with the current dispensation under the APC. They came to do this honourably; they came with no intention to soil their hands; they came to vote the APC out.

“They would have succeeded on a level playing ground. But, indeed, the good people of Ibeju Lekki for the first time witnessed a blatant broad daylight robbery of their mandate by the enemies of democracy.”

In addition, she said: “We came into this race with the honest and honourable intention to address the decay in people representation.

“We have meticulously gathered overwhelming evidence of the electoral fraud that occurred in the Ibeju Lekki Constituency I rerun election. And we have decided to take a legal action through the Election Petitions Tribunal. We promise that by God’s grace, the mandate of the people of Ibeju Lekki Constituency 1 of Lagos State shall be reclaimed.”