<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted some All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftains in Lagos state.

Specifically, the party in a statement called out Lanre Ogunjobi and Seye Oladejo, state secretary and publicity secretary of the Lagos chapter of the APC.

Using strong words, the party in the statement signed by Barrister Femi Williams on behalf of the state chairman, Adedeji Doherty, criticised the APC chieftains over their utterances against Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

“Our attention has been drawn to the irresponsible remarks targeted against our performing Governor Engr Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and credited to the garrulous State Secretary of the Lagos APC Lanre Ogunjobi and his naive publicity secretary Seye Oladejo.





“We would like to state categorically that going by the antecedent of this Ijebu Igbo born man, we are not totally surprised by his outburst since “We are aware that many APC leaders have in the past complained bitterly about Ogunjobi’s inability to put his tongue in check and conduct his affairs responsibly, same problems he had with the party leaders when he was in AD which has eventually cost him a third term ticket into the House of Assembly under his present party the APC.

“This opportunistic shenanigan Ranblerouser, product of Lagos State College of Education (and later LASU ) has exhibited through his reckless utterances and irresponsible conduct that the University did not actually pass through him. “What should we then expect from an unenlightened man like Ogunjobi who does not understand the underlying basic principle and philosophy of public office.

It is a known fact that your rank or office cannot dignify you but rather, it is the occupier of the office that has the obligation to dignify the office through his disposition, conduct, and utterances which, Unfortunately, you both don’t have and consequently failed to exhibit.