



Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State have protested alleged imposition of House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidates by the state’s executive of the party.

According to the protesters, the acting PDP state chairman, Dr. Adegbola Dominic-led executives picked candidates without holding the required congress in Alimosho.

Some aggrieved aspirants complained that the acting chairman handpicked his cronies and forwarded their names to the National PDP as the elected aspirants to represent the Alimosho constituency.

Eight aspirants vying for positions in the Federal House of Representatives and State Assembly respectively, in a petition, identified themselves as Hon. Abu Ojeikere, Hon. Olanrewaju Lateef, Hon. Uduomon Ohis, Hon. Adedipe Dauda Ewenla, Hon. Shina Babatunde and Hon. Ijimayowa Abbas.

They expressed their anger over the alleged failure of the state executive to hold a congress in Alimosho and the imposition of candidates to represent the party.

One of the aggrieved aspirants, Alhaji Modius Oladega said, “I paid N650, 000 to purchase form for the House of Assembly under the PDP in Alimosho Constituency 02.

“According to the party’s guideline, we are supposed to have a Congress so that a person will emerge the winner in a free and fair election.

“We were waiting for the Congress to hold but, to my surprise, somebody called me that they are the elected aspirants.

“Unfortunately, no Congress has taken place; but the acting state chairman, Dr Dominic, without recourse to the local government PDP chairman, sat down and selected some names for reasons best known to him and said they are the elected ones.

“This is not democracy; this is killing democracy. I and other aspirants are appealing to the National PDP chairman to reject the names sent by Dr Dominic as the elected aspirants from Alimosho LGA.

“I and other aspirants want a congress to hold in Alimosho LGA like it held in other LGAs.”

Another aspirant, Mr. Uduomon Uhis said, “I am contesting for the Lagos State House of Assembly in Alimosho Constituency 02.

“I paid N660, 000 for the form but instead of a congress to be held for a free and fair election to produce candidates, the acting chairman sat in his bedroom and handpicked some names, which he sent to the national PDP as the aspirants to represent Alimosho LGA.

“We are calling on the National PDP to reject the names they have received and call for a Congress in Alimosho LGA.”

Mr. Olanrewaju Lateef, a contestant for the Federal House of Representatives, said that he bought a form for N1.7 million and no Congress was held.