Chieftains of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including a member of Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr. Akinremi Akitoye, former Deputy Governor Kofo Buknor-Akerele and Dr. Adegbola Dominic on Tuesday affirmed Chief Olabode George as the leader of the party in the state, dismissing existence of factions within the fold, even as a Lagos High Court stops planned congress by some persons.

The declaration was made at an emergency meeting of the party stakeholders which took place at the Ikoyi office of Chief Bode George, against the background of planned congress by some party members in connivance with some young, ambitious elements within the Abuja party headquarters to elect new officers in the state and “get Chief Bode George out of the way” against the existing PDP rules and regulations.

The party chieftains also disclosed to journalists that Justice T. A. O. Oyekan-Abdullahi of the Lagos High Court gave the order in a court injunction stopping the planned congress, with Senator Ben Obi, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Hon. Jariga Agoro Jarigbe, Hon. Danladi Baidu Tuo and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) named as defendants.

Addressing newsmen, Dr. Dominic, chairman of the party, said, “Today, we got the report that some people have been gathering to get Chief Olabode George out of the way. These people are saying they are going to have election and this our leader, Chief Olabode George, is not aware of it.”

Diminic, who acknowledged the leadership qualities in Chief George to include his straight-forwardness, intelligence, openness, among others, said it was unfortunate that some members whom he described as “bad eggs” were trying to betray him, in spite of having benefited from his large heart.

The party chairman, who contended that the party had its rules and regulations and did not believe in groups and factions, said it was based on this that aggrieved members had to go to court to stop those planning to organise the said election.