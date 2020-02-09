<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been involved in some litigation involving the State chairmanship of the party, and the immediate past chairman of the party, Dr. Adegbola Dominic, has insisted that only the outcome of the court’s judgment that will determine if he will work with the incumbent State chairman of the party or not.

Dominic, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday maintained that those people insinuating that he has been used to destabilize the party in the State, were probably uninformed and their position had also shown, on what part of the divide they stood.

The PDP chieftain stressed, there was no point insinuating anything, as the court would be there to decide, maintaining that he was ready to abide by the decision of the court.





He pointed out that what was good for the party was of paramount importance to him, as a loyal party leader.

“The court is sitting on Monday and the national chairman of our party, Prince Uche Secondus would be in court. If the court says we are wrong, we will be ready to work with the other side. All we want is justice, if there is no justice there will be no peace and if there is no peace, there will be progress” Dominic said.

It will be recalled that Dominic was challenging, what he called his unconstitutional removal as the chairman of the party.

He maintained that the congress that brought the current chairman, Engr. Adedeji Doherty to the office was unconstitutional. He approached the court sometime last year and the matter would be heard on Monday.