Some lawmakers in the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday took turns to hail the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, party stakeholders and constituents for their reelection in the just concluded polls.

The lawmakers, who resumed from their recess for the general elections, thanked God and the people of the state for their success and reelection for the 9th assembly.

The successful lawmakers commended the Speaker of the House, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, for shouldering their matters as his, and giving them necessary support.

Mr Tunde Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the House, commended Tinubu, Obasa, all stakeholders and his constituents for their support.

Braimoh, who was reelected for the second term, said that the trust reposed on him by the people would not be regretted.

According to him, the annual stakeholders meeting of the House, through which it interfaces with the people, should be held more frequently to feel the pulse of the people, as such fora aided their reelection.

Also, Prince Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency I in the House, commended former Osun governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, residents, party stakeholders and his family for staying by him to ensure his third term.

Mr Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe Constituency I at the Assembly, who also commended people of Epe for support him for his third term, promised to serve the people more.

Mr Jude Idimogu also commended Tinubu, Obasa and other APC leaders in his constituency, Oshodi-Isolo I, for giving him the opportunity to serve for a second term.

Other lawmakers who spoke at the plenary to commend critical stakeholders in the state and their various constituencies include: Messrs Yinka Ogundimu (Agege I), Olusola Sokunle (Oshodi-Isolo I) and Setonji David (Badagry II)

Others are: Messrs Nurudeen Solaja-Saka (Ikorodu II), Moshood Oshun (Lagos Mainland II), Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa I), Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa II), Ibrahim Layode (Badagry I), Fatai Mojeed (Ibeju-Lekki I), among others.

Some of the lawmakers were reelected for second term, third term and fourth term, while only Obasa was reelected for the fifth term in the March 9 governorship and house of assembly elections.

Meanwhile, some other lawmakers like Mrs Adefunmilayo Tejuosho (Mushin I) and Mr Dipo Olorunrinu (Amuwo-Odofin I) who would not be returning to the House for the 9th assembly also commended the people for the opportunity to serve.

In his response, Obasa commended his colleagues for their support and loyalty, assuring that Lagos had the capacity to soar higher than where it was currently operating.

The speaker urged the lawmakers to reciprocate the love and support received from the people during the elections and ensure they do more for them in the 9th assembly.

“I want to thank all the members for praising me. You stood by us, so we too should stand by you,” he said.

Obasa urged the reelected lawmakers to appreciate their constituents with their works.

“Let us serve the people effectively so that the people would see that we are working.

“Let us ensure that we push Lagos to stand like a country. A state like California and Atlanta in the United States of America could stand on their own.

“We should do something so that Lagos can go forward beyond its level. Let us move Lagos forward and work hard so that we do not wait for allocations from Abuja before we can do what we want to do.

“We have been doing it and we must do more. We should think on what we can do as lawmakers to take Lagos higher.

“I believe that Lagos can go beyond what we are. We should see it that the work is to be done collectively,” he said.

Obasa said that the House could do a lot by solidarising with the incoming governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He urged chairmen of all the house standing committee to finish their legislative work in due course before the end of the 8th Assembly.

Obasa thanked outgoing Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for his efforts for the feats recorded by the APC in the last elections.

The House adjourned its plenary session till April 8.