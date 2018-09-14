Sikiru Osinowo, a four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday formally declared his intention to vie for the Lagos East Senatorial District seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

The lawmaker made the declaration at an event organised at CBD Event Centre, Shangisha, Lagos.

According to Osinowo, the level of success he has achieved in the state Assembly has given him the boldness to declare his intention for the Senate seat.

He said: “Permit me to say with all humility, with my 16 years of experience in the state Assembly, I have acquired enough legislative experience to propel me for greater achievement in the senate.”

The aspirant said he knows where the shoe pinches the constituents and the people’s welfare and improved standard of living would remain his priority.

He urged party members to register to vote in the upcoming direct party primaries.

In his remarks, Mudasiru Obasa, Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, said Osinowo was qualified to move higher to the Senate, having contributed greatly to legislative business at the state assembly.

“The stability we enjoy today in the House is made possible by Hon. Osinowo,” Obasa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the the event was attended by members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and other stalwarts of the APC.

Others at the event included party faithful, traditional rulers, students and traders.