



Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi, the Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State says if elected, all political office holders must send their children to public schools in order to reposition education for national growth and development.

Awamaridi made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday.

He said that until quality education is prioritised and made free or affordable to the majority of the citizens, many of the problems confronting the nation would remain.

The don noted that the best weapon to fight poverty, insecurity and hunger anywhere in the world remained education, saying that if voted into office, education would take priority.

“We are committed to free education up till university level that will be qualitative. All the dilapidated schools will be rebuilt.

“We will make sure that all public officers have their children in public schools. If their children attend public schools, the schools will be okay, there is no magic there.

“This must start with political office holders. As a governor, your child must not go to private school.

“If the children of commissioners do not go to private schools, then things will really change for better, ’’ Awamaridi said.

On his chance of winning the election, Awamaridi was optimistic that he would emerge as the next governor of Lagos State.