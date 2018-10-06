



Real estate developer, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, has emerged as the Lagos State gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) for the 2019 election.

Gbadamosi’s election was ratified by ADP members during the party’s primaries at its Lagos State Secretariat on Saturday.

The Chairman, ADP, Lagos State, Mr Bolaji Adewale, said Gbadamosi, who was unopposed, scored a total of 119,919 votes during the primaries conducted across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state.

Adewale thanked the party chieftains and supporters for the peaceful conduct of all primaries.

He noted that ADP was the first party to adopt direct primaries in Nigeria as enshrined in its constitution.

The chairman said the party would continue to come up with innovative ideas that would deepen democracy and governance in Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Gbadamosi, who is the Managing Director of Redbricks Homes International Limited, thanked ADP members for giving him the privilege of contesting for the governorship position under the party’s platform.

Gbadamosi said he was joining the race to rescue Lagos State from the “captivity” of godfatherism, mediocre governance and mismanagement of tax payers money.

“The moment of truth is here. Today, we are formally entering the race to lead our dear state on the platform of our great party, the ADP.

“After today, I will be presenting the Gbadamosi Plan for Lagos. It is a comprehensive document that touches on all aspects of our lives as Lagosians.

“It touches on our individual and collective destiny as people of Lagos and the legacies we hope to bequeath to our children and our generation yet unborn, “he said.

According to him, the plan aims to address crucial areas such as public education, health care, transportation, affordable housing, among others which have deteriorated in the state.

Gbadamosi said apart from having the prerequisite experience and qualifications to govern the state, he would assemble a team of professionals to administer over key areas to fast track its development.

He expressed optimism that he would be victorious in the election because the people of Lagos were disappointed with the performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at both the federal and state levels.

“My appeal to you is that you should join me today. Let us rewrite our future to one of our own dreams and reject the greed of godfathers.

“I solemnly promise all Lagosians today that I will take Lagos Beyond Ordinary Governance, ” he said.

Gbadamosi will be contesting against several candidates including Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC and Mr Jimi Agbaje of the PDP in the 2019 governoship poll.