



Muyiwa Fafowora has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Lagos State through a consensus party primary.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Olugbenga Shobowale, who conducted the election by affirmation, asked those who were in support of Fafowora’s candidature to affirm by voice vote.

He declared Fafowora, 57, winner after the affirmation by yes votes on Saturday, at the party secretariat in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governorship, Senatorial and House of Representatives primaries were held amidst tight security, and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

No fewer than 280 delegates from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state gave Fafowora the nod to be the party’s governorship candidate, being the sole aspirant.

NAN reports that 38 candidates for legislative elections also emerged after delegates overwhelmingly endorsed them by voice vote.

Candidates for the three senatorial districts were picked from Ikeja (Lagos West), Ikorodu (Lagos East) and Mainland (Lagos central).

Other candidates were for the Federal House of Representatives and State House of Assembly elections.

Speaking to NAN, the party’s governorship flag bearer, Fafowora, a former PDP Chieftain in Ibeju-Lekki, thanked delegates for their votes and for accepting him wholeheartedly.

He said he had the people of Lagos at heart and would work to transform the state to a desirable one, if given the mandate in 2019.

He said: “This means that there is a lot of work to do ahead of 2019. There is a lot to be done to make Lagos State our dream state.

“Presently, there is insecurity, decayed infrastructure, collapsed health system and challenges everywhere.

“We are going to do a lot of work, especially at the grassroots. They are the ones feeling the failure of leadership in the state.”

He urged Lagos residents to support ADC, so that it would bring the real and desired change.

Also, the ADC Lagos State Chairman, Chief Babatunde Daramola, urged members of the party to work for the overall victory of ADC during the forthcoming general election.

Daramola said: “I want to assure Lagos residents that ADC has selected qualitative, incorruptible and young candidates. They are the future of our country.

“The issue of incumbency is out of the way, there is a lot of acrimony and anger among the people because the present administration has not done much for the people.

“We will make sur we leverage on that and deliver good governance, whereby the resources of the state would be well utilised for the benefit of the masses.”