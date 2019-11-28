<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Labour Party governorship candidate for Lagos State, Prince Ifagbemi Awamaridi, has indicated a plan by its party to challenge the victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Supreme Court with 16 lawyers to be led by U.O. Sule, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The party after rising from a meeting with stakeholders in Lagos declared that the Lagos battle for the restoration of the people’s mandate, initiated by the party would continue at the Supreme Court, maintaining that the party had successfully Appealed the Judgement of the Court of Appeal to the Supreme Court.

In a press statement made available to journalists on Thursday, Ifagbemi wondered how the Tribunal expected the party to physically present in Court over 13,000 ‘Oral’ witnesses within less than 240 hours, which according to him is less than than 40 days.

He stressed that it was wrong for the Court to have thrown away all documentary evidences of irregularities, corrupt practices and crime, even the Tribunal’s documentary records.

“The intendment of the law is not to expect parties to be Magicians and Miracle workers. The law does not expect impossibilities as a premise of Justice”

“Imagine a Tribunal to lie against its own record, just to pervert Justice. The Tribunal claimed the election result sheets which were brought to court by the umpire, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), where over 80 percent were incontrovertibly proved to be fraudulently recorded based on corrupt practices, was sealed in brown envelopes.

“Whereas in the CTC of records intelligently obtained by the Petitioners, no document was sealed in brown envelopes. How can a Tribunal say an election where ‘so-called’ valid votes were more than accreditations was normal and just?

The lawyer said that U. O. Sule, SAN, and an activist, would lead 16 other erudite lawyers to battle for the nullification of the 2019 Lagos governorship election at the Supreme Court as demanded by the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Lagos State.