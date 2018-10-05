



It will be a straight fight between Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State gubernatorial race on who succeeds incumbent Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as Agbaje has just been declared winner of the state’s PDP gubernatorial primary.

Agbaje had contested against then Governor Babatunde Fashola and in 2014 contested against incumbent Governor Ambode. On both occasions he was not so lucky.