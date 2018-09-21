The Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Organization (BOSCO) has expressed joy and excitement at the outpouring of love from Lagosians, particularly the torrents of endorsements from various political and socio-economic groups across the State and several Lagosians living in the diaspora.

The organisation described it as confirmation that the people of Lagos are fully in support of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s aspiration to administer the State as Governor.

The Director of Media of BOSCO, Mr. Olusesan Daini, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said apart from Conference 57, which had identified the sterling qualities of Mr. Sanwo-Olu and had stood behind him from the beginning, many other political associations and groups have come out to declare their support for him ahead of Saturday 29th of September party primary elections.

”We have received calls from hundreds of notable politicians from across Lagos State, declaring their love for the choice of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Some have actually written us letters to pledge their support and to endorse our man,’’ Daini said.

Just yesterday, the PSP operators in Lagos issued a statement to applaud the choice of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, whom many have described as a great administrator, a listening leader and a man of character’’.

Some other endorsements for Mr. Sanwo-Olu include The Consolidation Group (TCG), with the entire Amuwo Odofin chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Badagry chapter of the APC as well as several notable individuals in the party.

Speaking on the revised time table for the primaries, Daini said although BOSCO is ready for the election, the shift by three days will give the campaign committee an opportunity to further reach as many party members as possible.

We need thousands of our members to come out en-masse to vote for Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday 29th of September, 2018. We need to show that our strength as a political movement is in our numbers as we are working round the clock to ensure that we record a huge turnout of party faithful on the day of the primary election’’.

Daini also dismissed the insinuation in some quarters of the social media that the Conference 57’s support for Sanwo-Olu is for economic reasons saying that those spreading such falsehood are either bereft of knowledge of Lagos politics or are only out for mischief.

He said Conference 57’s endorsement and support for Mr. Sanwo-Olu is borne out of the group’s desire to take Lagos to a greater height.

”We are reading all sorts of lies, distortions of facts and some falsehood posts on social media aimed at disparaging our movement and our leader. But we have decided not to respond to them because most of the posts are without authors. Rather than dissipate energy on all that, we have concentrated work on mobilizing our base and preparing everyone for the election’’, Daini said.

Some party leaders who have openly identified with Mr. Sanwo-Olu include former Minister and notable politicians, Mr. Ademola Seriki, Senator Gbenga Ashafa (Lagos East Senatorial District), former House of Representatives member Mr. Monsuru Owolabi (Bertola), and several current House of Representatives members; former Hon. Commissioner in the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu administration, Mr. Wale Edun, frontline politician, Mr. Shakirudeen Sola Giwa, Cardinal Odumbaku (Baba Eto) among others.