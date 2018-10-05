



Members of the Return Ambode Group 2019 spread across Abuja, Lagos and diaspora have congratulated Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, for accepting defeat and allowing peace to reign in Lagos State.

This is even as the group urged Lagosians to embrace peace.

A statement jointly signed by its president, Prince Ayei Ukagu, and secretary, Sule Oyofo, said Ambode demonstrated that his second term ambition was not such a big deal to sacrifice gains he had already achieved in the state.

Ukagu called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) hierarchy not to dwell much on the past, as it was normal to fight for fundamental and constitutional right in any democratic setting.

The statement reads in part: ‘’Governor Amobode like every other Nigerian having put in his best for the growth of the coastal state, deserved a second term in office and there was nothing wrong in expressing that desire.

‘’We call on the national leader of the APC, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reciprocate his godson’s exemplary character by rallying round him for the remaining months in office. This is paramount to help him remain focused on good governance and performance.

“We also call on the members of the Lagos State House of Assembly to squash any plans or idea of impeachment, as there is nothing to gain from such negative practice.’’

Ukagu, however, hailed the ‘excellent’ manner Governor Ambode handled the tense political atmosphere in Lagos State that threatened the peace in Lagos State.

He also described Ambode as a reputable bridge builder that should be praised by every peace loving Nigerian and should be emulated by other state governors facing similar challenge.

‘’We also note that despite the massive gang up against him, it was his magnanimity and calmness that saw the situation brought under control otherwise the state would have been thrown into turmoil,’’ he added