Activist lawyer, Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has challenged the All Progressives Congress to come clean on the image and personality of one of its governorship aspirants in Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Adegboruwa’s challenge followed an allegation by the Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, that Sanwo-Olu, who seeks to unseat him, was unfit to govern Lagos State because he had a criminal record.

Ambode had during a world press conference he addressed at the Government House in Alausa on Sunday alleged that Sanwo-Olu was once arrested and detained for months in the United States of America for spending fake dollar bills at a nightclub.

Ambode added that his challenger had also had to undergo rehabilitation at the Gbagada General Hospital and was therefore unfit for governance.

In a statement on Monday, Adegboruwa said Ambode’s allegations against Sanwo-Olu were too weighty to be ignored by the leadership of the APC.

Sanwo-Olu is favoured by the APC leadership to win the party’s direct primary on Tuesday and emerge the Lagos APC governorship candidate for next year’s general elections.

Adegboruwa argued that Nigerians deserved to know the true status of whoever would govern Lagos State, which is the country’s largest economy.

He said, “Nigerians and Lagosians, in particular, deserve to know the true status of anyone aspiring to public office; not just in relation to health, but also his preferences, his financial status and all other areas of common concern. It is not proper to just wish this away.

“The APC, as a party, owes a sacred duty of disclosure. A sitting governor will not just wake up one day and be throwing allegations of mental instability against his opponent, that he knows very well, just for the sake of winning an election.

“The import of any serious health challenge for any person aspiring to the position of Governor of the largest economy in Nigeria is that of capacity, especially in the light of allegations of godfatherism, as the bane of politics in Lagos State. It then raises the issue of a lame duck governor installed only as a figurehead, but in truth not capable of governance.”