Governorship aspirant of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), in Lagos State, Owolabi Salis, has lent his voice to calls from Nigerians for a visionary and purposeful leadership, especially in Lagos State, where he is seeking to govern in 2019.

He said such leaders are capable of taking the people out of socio-economic doldrums; a feat he assured he is capable of achieving.

Salis also said the poverty level in the country has made electorate to sell their rights to political office holders who, he said, do not represent their interest when they get into office, but, are interested in their selfish gains and material accumulation.

The aspirant said this when he spoke with newsmen on his arrival from the United States of America, last Saturday, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airports (MMIA), Ikeja.

The politician also said the country still wallows in deep poverty because government has not really practised true governance.

He stressed that true governance bridges the gap between the rich and the poor, by meeting the needs of the people, in terms of providing basic education, health facilities and housing for the people.