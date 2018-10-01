.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary in Lagos state has been postponed to Tuesday, October 2.

Yekini Nabena, acting national publicity secretary of the APC, made this known in a statement released on Monday.

The statement read: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled governorship primaries in the Lagos, Enugu and Adamawa states.

“The mode of primaries for Enugu and Adamawa states has also been changed from INDIRECT to DIRECT Primaries.

“New dates: Lagos Governorship Primaries – Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

“Enugu and Adamawa direct governorship primaries – Thursday, October 4, 2018.”

This is the third time the Lagos APC primary will be rescheduled. It was moved from Tuesday to Sunday, and later to Monday.

It was earlier reported that the Lagos primary was set to be moved again following the intervention of the national secretariat in the crisis rocking the state chapter of the party.

Akinwunmi Ambode, the governor, is being challenged by Jide Sanwo-Olu, the preferred choice of Bola Tinubu, former governor of the state and a national leader of the APC.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, is expected to visit Lagos on Monday in a bid to resolve the crisis.