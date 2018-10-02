



Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has chided the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the party’s governorship primary on going in Lagos State, saying the party is playing a dangerous political game by placing party politics before the popular will of the people.

This was just as former Sokoto State governor and Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, declared that the PDP is watching the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC and would enlighten Nigerians on what to do in 2019.

Governor Fayose said the development in Lagos will consume APC, saying general elections does not end with party politics.

”The APC itself will show Nigerians where we would put rope on their neck. The party is gradually and daily taking Nigerians for granted.

They forgot that general elections does not end with party politics. The APC is playing a dangerous politics that can destroy this country.

They are robbing the people’s mandate with impunity. This was what the NPN did in 1983, the party forced it self on the people but God defeated them”

Governor Fayose said this while receiving Bafarawa who was visiting Ekiti for the second time on his ambition.

Describing Bafarawa as eminently qualified to lead Nigeria, he said: ” Alhaji Bafarawa is eminently qualified to lead Nigeria.

He has served this country well as governor of Sokoto for two terms , and if you consider his contribution to the development of our nation even as a leader, for him to say he wants to be President is well deserved.

He is an old hand who knows the nitty gritty of our nation. This matter goes behind Ekiti and we as a party must ensure we have a good show.

“The delegates must ensure that the convention produces the right man for the job. Bafarawa, and his colleagues in the race in PDP, if any of them is put forward, they will perform excellently well in 2019.

”His coming for the second time shows that he believes in the people. He knows Ekiti has a good number of candidates and he didn’t come here to say we shouldn’t vote for someone.

But he says we should ensure that the convention is successful, free and fair. He said he is offering himself for service and sought our support.

I have assured him that I will not induce our delegates, I will allow them to make their own choice because if we make our own choice, we will have problems.”

Speaking further on 2019, Fayose said: “Don’t mind the rigging that the APC has been perpetrating from Ekiti poll. Our aspirants are many because PDP is vibrant and would surely out up an excellent show in the general election in 2019. ”

Bafarawa who said he was in Ekiti for the second time mainly for the interest of the nation and not for personal interest, said:” I told you earlier, power belongs to God and we are for national interest, not for personal interest. Only God gives power to the people.

Nobody gives power but God, I have done my best in consulting widely with delegates in all the states and we believe they have heard us and by Saturday they will make their decision which we will respect.”

Commenting on APC and PDP face-off in 2019, Bafarawa said: ” as strongest opposition party, our eyes are open and we are watching the INEC and APC to see whether justice will be done or not. And if injustice is being done will will alert the people.”