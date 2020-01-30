<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday in Ikeja swore-in former Vice Chairman of Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Abolanle Onikosi, as the new Chairman of the council.

In his remark, Sanwo-Olu said that the swearing-in of Onikosi followed the sad demise of the former Chairman of the LCDA, Abdulfatai Oyesanya, on Jan. 21, 2020.

He congratulated the new chairman and urged her to continue to synergise with the state in its bid to deliver a smart city.

According to him, the swearing-in is in consonance with Sections 24 and 25 of the Local Government Administration Law of Lagos State, Chapter 89, Volume 8, 2015.

”As you assume your new office, let me remind you that the task ahead requires purposeful and result oriented leadership that will deepen the relevance of local government administration for the benefit of the good people of Ikosi-Isheri LCDA.

”Your ascension to this position was made possible by the provision of the law that I have just made reference to.

”Given the position you hitherto occupied, as Vice Chairman, it is expected that this transition will be seamless and l urge you to prioritise the completion of ongoing projects going forward,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that by their position on the ladder of governance structure, the local governments were the closest to the grassroots.





He, therefore, said that they were expected to provide and facilitate the provision of services that would have direct impact on the lives of the ordinary people.

”The aggregation of the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs makes up what is known as Lagos State. What this means for me, is that the dream of a Greater Lagos can only be realised with Greater Local Governments.

”All the infrastructural projects being executed by this administration fall within the jurisdiction of one local government or the other.

”To ensure maximum effect and optimum delivery of dividends of democracy to our people, local governments must strive to compliment the state government’s efforts in the areas of construction/maintenance of inner roads, waste management, security of lives and property, primary education/healthcare and so on,” the governor said.

In an interview with newsmen, the lawmaker representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Bayo Osinowo, charged the new council boss to follow the footsteps of the late chairman.

Speaking on local government autonomy, Osinowo said that it was the best thing, as it would enhance performance.

The new council chairman, Onikosi, expressed sadness over the death of the formal chairman.

She, however, thanked God and the state government for the honour bestowed on her, as well as the opportunity to serve the people.

According to her, a politician should be at alert to take any responsibility at any given time.