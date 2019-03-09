



Some vote canvassers have taken over the streets of Surulere in Lagos State to sensitise voters to come out and exercise their franchise in the ongoing governorship and State House of Assembly polls.

It was observed that voter turnout was not as high as it was in the same area during the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Some of the canvassers were blowing whistles, vuvuzelas to get the attention of residents who were indoors as the election was going on.

Some of the canvassers also went round with bells while some knocked on people’s gates, urging them to come out and vote.

One of the canvassers, Mrs Zubair Feyisayo, who spoke with newsmen after casting her vote said she and other persons decided to do that so that residents would come out and vote.

She said, “As you can see, the turnout is low and this election is very important. Some of us have to move around the streets to ask registered voters to come out and vote.”