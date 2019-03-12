



The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos State Chapter, has congratulated the Lagos State Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on his victory at the polls.

Lagos SWAN Chairman, Debo Oshundun, said in a statement yesterday said that Sanwo-Olu’s victory at the polls was a clear testament of the belief of Lagosians in the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate to take the state to the next level.

Oshundun said the mandate to lead the Centre of Excellence for the next four years was a great opportunity for Sanwo-Olu to leave his footprints on the sands of time.

“We sincerely congratulate Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu for this massive victory. It is indeed a call to service.

“Emerging as one of the chosen few to rise to the level of leading one of the biggest economies in Africa is a massive achievement and an opportunity that can only come once in a life time.” he said.

He said that the governor-elect was the only gubernatorial candidate that interfaced with the association and the general sports community in Lagos during his campaign.

“As a sports family and key stakeholder in the sports industry, we must commend the governor-elect for being the only candidate who gave Sports development a special mention during his campaign.

“Recognising sports as a key sector for a modern Lagos is something that is unprecedented and we are enthusiastic about what can be achieved in the next four years through sports,” the Lagos SWAN said.

Oshundun pledged SWAN’s willingness to partner with Sanwo-Olu to take sports development to greater heights in the state.

“We eagerly await a Lagos State of our dreams where grassroots sports development will play a major factor in youth empowerment,” he added