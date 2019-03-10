



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos State, says it has referred eight ad hoc workers of the commission to the police to explain the disappearance of zip pad memory cards in the polling unit.

Mr Joshua Adelusi, the Electoral Officer, Ifako-Ijaye, explains that zip pad is one of the tools for conducting elections at the polling units.

He announced to newsmen on Sunday that the missing eight memory cards were for eight wards out of 11 wards in the local government.

“These zip pads were 11 in number, that is, one for each ward; but one got missing during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and 10 were remaining until the Governorship and State Assembly elections on March 9.

“We asked those involved to right report on the first that disappeared which they did but now eight out of 10 left is also missing, so we have to hand the suspected ad hoc workers to the police for proper investigations.

“The memory cards contain vital information, so they need to go and explain how the cards disappeared to the police,’’ he said.

The suspects who were taken to Ifako-Ijaye police station for further investigations are six males and two females.

At the time of filing this report, collation of election results was ongoing at the INEC office in Ifako-Ijaye as officials received reports from various polling stations while party members were waiting for the final announcement of results.