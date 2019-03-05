



The Coalition of Progressive Lagos Gubernatorials (CPLG), on Tuesday, urged Lagos residents to vote wisely for candidate with people-oriented policy at the Gubernatorial and State Assembly Elections slated for Saturday.

Mr Francis Ajayi, the Chairman of the group told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that CPLG had formed an all inclusive government for the purpose of supporting people-oriented policies.

According to Ajayi, CPLG is a group of Lagos State gubernatorial candidates of over 25 political parties registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) thereby forming a formidable force to be reckoned with.

”CPLG has formed a formidable all inclusive government and has vowed to endorse the candidate of the political party which has the best people-oriented policy for development.

”By implication, this will allow all the parties to align their followers and resources to the said candidate for a successful victory toward driving a purposeful and value-added government.

”This will be the candidate that we will urge Lagosians to vote for in the coming elections,” the chairman said.

Ajayi said that CPLG came together two months ago as a political bloc, a third force and a neutral political group on the primary need of fostering people-oriented governance in Lagos State.

”This will include governance in the areas of education, health, social security, transportation, environmental sanitation, infrastructures among other pressing needs of the people.

”The nucleus of the formation of the group is in the fact that the political parties that merged have similar content based people-oriented policy for the development of the state,” he said.