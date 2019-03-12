



The Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State council, has congratulated Lagos State Governor-Elect, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.

In a statement issued and signed by the Chairman, Dr. Qasim Akinreti, and Secretary, Mr. Alfred Odifa, described Sanwo-Olu’s victory, as a welcome development, and a well-deserved one.

The council noted that Sanwo-Olu’s victory did not come as a surprise, going by his track records, both in public and private sectors where he had worked.

The union noted the tenacity of purpose in the electioneering campaigns and urged the governor-elect to use the same vigor for governance in all ramifications.

The Lagos NUJ promised to continue the good working relationship that has existed between the government and the Council. We urge the governor-elect to also collaborate with council in media relations.

The Union also congratulated all elected Honourable members, and commended Mr. Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for conceding defeat, and congratulating the winner.

This gesture, the Union noted, is highly commendable, and worthy of emulation.

In the same vein, the union commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for organising a free, fair, credible and transparent election in the State.