



Operatives of the Nigerian Army on Saturday arrested four persons for electoral offences in Lagos.

The suspects who were arrested at different locations within Ikeja, Mushin and Oshodi, were said to have conducted themselves in ways capable of disrupting the electoral process.

It was gathered that one of the suspect was held at Onigbongbo while fighting at a polling unit by operatives of the 9 Brigade, while a soldier and one civilian were arrested at Mushin for breaching movement restriction order.

Confirming the arrests, the Commander 9 Brigade Gen. Lagbaja Abiodun told newsmen that another suspect was apprehended with charms at a polling unit in Oshodi while trying to cause a fight.

He said: “We made three arrests. One was at Onigbongbo involving a young man who was causing trouble. We arrested a soldier and a civilian around Mushin. The soldier was not on election duty and he was breaching the movement restriction order. Because he was with a civilian, it was believed they had intent to cause trouble.

“Another man was arrested at Oshodi with charms and he was causing a fight. All the suspects are currently in out barrack and would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Zubairu Muazu on Saturday evening ordered the arrest of party officials and candidates found at ward or local government collation centres in the state.

Muazu who described the election as peaceful, noted that the officials and candidates were violating the Electoral Act by being present at collation centres and their presence could spring violence.

He gave the order while on tour of Ward collation centres in Ikeja Local Government Area (LGA) after observing the presence of some party officials.

The commissioner ordered them out of the centres, directing the Police officers leading security teams to arrest anyone found in 15 minutes.

“Each party is supposed to send a representative to the collation centres. Only the party agents are to be at the collation centres. No candidates who have contested election should be here and no party chieftain.

“Only electoral officers bringing in results and party agents are wanted here. Any candidate or party official found here has contravened the Electoral Act and would be arrested. Arrest them and bring them to my cell. I have food to give them.

“I do not anticipate any post-election violence. The whole exercise has been good thus far. We have seen from the polling units and now visited all collation centres in Ikeja Local Government Area and the process is moving smoothly. No problems anywhere.

“Collation has started in the four wards we have visited in Ikeja. We have seen adequate security in those areas and we have not received complaints from any of the officers over the collation exercises.

“I have reports of few arrests made within Lagos but I cannot give you details because I am yet to receive full reports from the Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).”