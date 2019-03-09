



Domestic observers monitoring the ongoing governorship and state Assembly elections have said the voter apathy recorded in Lagos was as a result of violence and insecurity experienced in the February 23 Presidential elections.

Speaking with journalists, president of Women Arise for Change Initiative, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, noted that unavailability of ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at polling units as at when due was also responsible for the apathy.

Okei-Odumakin also said reports of violence and insecurity during the presidential and National Assembly elections led to discouragement on the part of voters.

“We have been to no less than 35 places this morning. As we speak in Opebi, there is no INEC official or ad-hoc staff except security and party agents. Also at polling Unit 8, Fadeyi, they were voting manually.”

“Also at Ojo, they informed us that the ad hoc staff arrived around 10:10 am. The Corps members complained of non-payment of their allowances. At Moses Olaiya, Ojodu, Alausa, no ad-hoc staff had arrived. Also, at Ojota, there was no sign of any ad hoc staff or INEC officials. The same for Eti-Osa,” Okei-Odumakin narrated.

“A few people got discouraged because they didn’t imagine getting there and waiting for more than two hours. But Oshodi and Ketu voting commenced early, as at when due.

“Generally in terms of turnout, compared to what we had in the Presidential election, there is voter apathy but our concern is that one of the reasons why especially in Lagos some decided to stay back is because of the security situation.”