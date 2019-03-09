



The Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA, in Lagos State, Mr. Bello, has blamed the delay in the commencement of the elections in the 75 polling stations in Ejigbo on logistics.

“We are facing logistics problem; that is what is happening here, but within minutes, all will be sorted out,” he said.

As at 11:00am at the Oba Moroof RAC centre from where election materials should be distributed, 75 different polling units ad-hoc staff, INEC officials and heavy presence of various security agents crowded the arena. INEC staff insisted that their allowances must be paid before they commenced the day’s exercise since their counterparts in other parts of the state had received theirs.

Each polling unit should get N20,000.00 to be collected by each polling officer. Not chaotic though but fully crowded with all demanding for their pay.

Some polling units staff were not in agreement that the materials should be distributed yet as they chanted no money, no work.