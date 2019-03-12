



Jimi Agbaje, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the just concluded Lagos State governorship elections lost 68.75 per cent of the votes he polled in 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Agbaje, who lost to Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, had contested and lost against the incumbent, Akinwunmi Ambode, in 2015.

He polled 659,738 votes against Ambode’s 812,394 votes with the total registered voters at 5, 822,207 according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This number decreased by 453, 597 votes (68.75 per cent) in the 2019 elections where he polled 206, 141 votes against Sanwo-Olu’s 739, 445 votes.

However, APC also witnessed a decrease of 8.98 percent from the 2015 polls. INEC data reveals that 6, 505, 512 people registered to vote in Lagos.

Only 1,006, 074 voters were accredited.

The number of valid votes was 977, 476, rejected votes 21,239 and the total votes cast 998, 715.

While Agbaje has called Sanwo-Olu to congratulate him, he attributed his defeat to the suppression of votes in areas where he was strong.