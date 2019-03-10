Lagos state governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje has lost Apapa local government area to candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

APC’s Sanwo-Olu polled 20, 469, while, PDP’s Agbaje polled 5,959.

Apapa local government is the residential area of the PDP governorship candidate expected to be one of his strongholds.

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR