



Lagos state governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Jimi Agbaje has lost Apapa local government area to candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

APC’s Sanwo-Olu polled 20, 469, while, PDP’s Agbaje polled 5,959.

Apapa local government is the residential area of the PDP governorship candidate expected to be one of his strongholds.