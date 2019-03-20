



The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election, Mr Jimi Agbaje, has dumped the party.

In a statement,, Agbaje, who lost the gubernatorial contest to Mr. Babajide Sanwo–Olu of All Progressives Congress, APC, said he is leaving the party over an unresolved disagreement between him and the leadership of the party in the state.

Agbaje said it is necessary for him to leave this party following series of allegations leveled against him after PDP lost the governorship election.

“I have tried to remain focused and ignored all the distractions coming from the leadership of the party. I am making the decision after due consultation with my supporters and loved ones for the sake of peace.

But he did not indicate his next line of action.

It will be recalled that a former Chairman of PDP in Lagos State, Chief Tunji Shelle, has blamed the party’s loss of the governorship election to failure of Jimi Agbaje to work with other members of the party.

“We have a situation where somebody said he could work and achieve victory alone. Meanwhile, he doesn’t know anything.

“Rather than show cooperation, he was arguing and fighting people who could help him. Even when things were going bad and help was to be rendered, he said he doesn’t need help.

“Well-meaning people intervened to rally everybody together in Lagos. They called us to a meeting and asked us to help him but he refused, saying he doesn’t need help. He became a lone ranger and stand-alone person.

“Even when we were trying to reinforce his campaign team, he told us point blank that he couldn’t work with people he can’t control. He wants to be a master of all and subject everybody in the party under his control which is not possible. You can’t control everybody because PDP is not your private party.

“So, we decided to leave him to go and do the job alone and at the end of the day, that is the result we got in Lagos. That is the major reason why PDP failed in Lagos.

“If not for the sympathy votes we got from people who are tired of APC and felt there is a need for leadership change in Lagos state, we could have gotten lesser votes in the governorship election. To be frank, our governorship candidate was our problem in Lagos state.

“He defeated the party and defeated himself. The most unfortunate thing is that he doesn’t feel the pain of what he has caused. Also, there was mismanagement of resources too because everybody left him to his fate to do whatever pleases him,” Shelle was quoted as saying.